Chicago Med season 10 episode 12: Is someone getting fired?

Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 is arriving on the other side of the crossover next week — so what are the stakes going to be for it?

Well, let’s begin by just stating the following: You may think that you are on the other side of all the danger that we saw in the three-part event, but that may not be the case at all! There is still going to be some peril, but not in the same sort of way. Here, we are looking at a story where the life of at least one character will be on the line, and we will have to wait and see what happens.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more of what we are talking about here? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 synopsis:

Goodwin struggles with the psychological aftermath of her attack; Ripley treats a patient with helicopter parents; an ED staffer makes a mistake that may cost them their job.

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that whatever career trouble happens here does not lead to someone major departing the show, mostly because it feels like that’s been something that we’ve seen on the franchise for ages. We know that this is historically a world with a high turnover rate and regrettably, we have to be prepared for these exits to happen almost all the time.

As for the Goodwin story, let’s just hope that we are going to have a chance here to see her start to recover more and more with each passing episode. We know that she has gone through a pretty incredible ordeal but at the same time, we still hope to see her start to get to the other side. It may not be quick, but 100% it can still happen.

What do you most excited to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 12?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







