The Traitors US season 3 video: Nikki Garcia on Traitors reveal

We’ll admit that seeing Nikki Garcia leave The Traitors US this past week was largely sad for one reason: What could have been. We anticipated the wrestling legend to go down more in some sort of blaze of glory but in reality, it felt somewhat muted.

So, why didn’t Nikki fight more before her banishment? Well, consider this a reminder that sometimes, it is actually hard to know what is on someone’s mind before you hear them speak.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video where Nikki as well as Robyn Dixon discuss what happened on the show — and for Nikki, she really did not want to show the people at the roundtable all of her emotions.

As for the Traitors’ identity, Robyn seemed to be shocked by a number of them. Meanwhile, Nikki herself felt like something was off with Carolyn and wanted some of the other people in the game to see it — but that didn’t happen. We do think that she is currently playing the best out of any of the Traitors currently in the mix. She at least isn’t making a lot of big, overt mistakes, and we’re not sure that you can say something similar when it comes to Boston Rob or Danielle Reyes.

Speaking of Rob, in this video Robyn identifies that one of the reasons she was killed was telling Danielle that she felt Rob was a Traitor — which certainly does seem to track. Playing this game is so hard in general, mostly because you need to find the right people to share theories with — you never know who is ready to turn around and stab you in the back!

