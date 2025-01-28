The Irrational season 2 episode 12: ‘Straight from the Heart’

The Irrational season 2 episode 12 is going to be coming to NBC next week, so what storylines are slated to be front and center?

Well, for starters, the title for this installment is “Straight from the Heart,” and we really should note first and foremost that this reminds us of Bon Jovi. Is that a good thing? Well, anyhow, this is going to be one of those stories that could be full of surprises. It certainly is going to be starting off in a rather unusual manner!

To get a few more details now on what is to come, go ahead and check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

Renee seeks Alec’s help after she has a dream containing details about a murder that actually happened; the case grows more intriguing when they realize the victim was Renee’s heart transplant donor; Marisa is surprised by a visitor from her past.

Ultimately, one of the things that we are anticipating from this episode of The Irrational is a situation where a lot of different forces are combining all at once. Sure, you’ve got this pseudo-supernatural aspect to things from Renee, but then also a case that is serious and comes with some very real stakes! We tend to think that Marisa will be offering the storyline that feels a little more personal, as we have learned over the past year that this show likes to have at least one of those in here for core characters.

Now, here is where we’ll share our reminder to watch The Irrational live if you continue to love it. A lot of the ratings so far are down versus season 1, so this is really one of the things you can do if you want to bring the show closer to a potential season 3. For now, it is too early to tell if that will happen or not.

