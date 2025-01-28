Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo’s Hulu drama has premiere date

We’ve known for a good while that in addition to Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo would be starring in a new drama at Hulu. Today, we got a little more info on that, including a premiere date!

Where should we start here? Well, first and foremost, there is a change when it comes to the title here. The show is now named Great American Family instead of Orphan, and it is currently slated to premiere on March 19 with two episodes, with a weekly release planned after.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN coverage!

Mark Duplass and Imogen Reid star on the series alongside Pompeo (who is also an executive producer). If you want to learn more, just take a look at the official logline:

“Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.”

What does this mean for Pompeo’s future on Grey’s Anatomy?

Well, all we an understanding that she is going to appear in some episodes moving forward this season — though whatever happens after that remains to be seen. Part of that is simply due to the family that the series’ future beyond this season remains unclear. We think it is likely that it will come back, but the TV world has surprised us over time.

What do you think about Ellen Pompeo’s new potential series at present?

Share now in the comments, and also come back for other updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







