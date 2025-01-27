Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 4: MG, Storm romance?

Tomorrow night on NBC is going to bring Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 4 arrive — so what more can we say now?

Well, if you have seen some previews already, then you know that a showmance is about to hit the game — one that is going to feature MG and Storm front and center. This is something that may be unavoidable for the two of them if the chemistry is there, but what does it mean for their games? That is where things definitely remain to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

If you head over to the official Deal or No Deal Island Instagram page now, you can get a much larger sense of exactly what lies ahead — and also the risk that they put themselves in. If you are tied to someone else romantically, odds are that there will be more eyeballs put on you. That much is inevitable, no? There will be assumptions that you are voting together and sharing information, which makes some sense given that there is a little bit of strategy that takes place on the show.

The good news for the two…

Well, it is simply that there may still be bigger targets out there! Obviously, you can look towards Dr. Will Kirby, who makes virtually no attempts to make friends within the context of this competition. Meanwhile, Parvati Shallow has the resume that makes her a threat to everyone — nobody knows the truth at the moment about David, but doesn’t it feel as though that could be coming out at almost any moment? For now, this is at least one of the assumptions we are making.

Related – Get a better look now at Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode

What do you think we are going to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 4?

How much do you think the relationship could hurt their games? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







