Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 4: Dr. Will’s next move

We are fully aware that there may be at least a few Deal or No Deal Island viewers out there watching for Dr. Will Kirby. The man is reality TV royalty and in some ways, his on-screen persona has not changed all that much so far.

After all, through the approximately 90 minutes that he has been a part of the show so far, we have seen him be abrasive, talk about himself constantly, and then also throw a competition — which he did often through a part of his run on Big Brother. There may be a certain part of this that is him playing a character, but we also think it’s just wired within his DNA that if he is on-screen, he can’t just take a back seat. He doesn’t want to!

Based on the promo for what is ahead in episode 4, it seems like Will’s latest antics may be coming at temple. It remains unclear what exactly he may try to pull there, but we anticipate already that it will be one of the crazier stunts that we’ve seen so far. We do think he will do what he can to be chosen to play at this point, largely because that gives him control. If he loses, he loses and he’s probably fine with that. He doesn’t want someone else to have the satisfaction of taking him out.

The person who actually benefits from Will being around the most is Parvati, especially now that her status as a Survivor legend is out there. She doesn’t have to like him, but no doubt he is this big-time target that is almost always going to go ahead of her if a player gets the choice.

