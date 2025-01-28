FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 10: Remy, Abby problems?

Next week on CBS, you will have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 10 following the rest of the Tuesday lineup. What lies ahead here? Well, it does seem like you are going to see the same mixture of things that you’ve come to expect over the years.

First and foremost, the Fugitive Task Force are going to be stuck in a position where they have some major challenges to solve. However, at the same time there is also something a little bit more personal — and here, that is going to pertain to none other than Remy Scott.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Ars Moriendi” – After witnessing a murder in broad daylight, the Fugitive Task Force must hunt down a team of killers competing in a twisted online game. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby struggle to get on the same page, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this going to be an episode that tears Remy and Abby apart? We are not willing to say that at the moment, but we do tend to think that with a show like there, there is always going to be a certain amount of personal strife and conflict. No relationship is every going to be smooth-sailing, and we have already seen Remy struggle with some of those already in the time in which he has been on the show.

Related – Get some additional insight now all about the next FBI episode

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 10?

Let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming up here shortly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







