FBI season 7 episode 9 sneak peek: Scola’s mystery letter

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see FBI season 7 episode 9 arrive over at CBS. So what more can we say?

Well, for those who have not heard at this point, this installment is going to be a particularly emotional one for Scola, as we are going to be seeing a case that brings up a lot of painful memories from his past. There is also another component to this story tied to a letter — one that has been sitting on his desk for months and yet, he has never opened it.

So what is going on here? Well, a sneak preview over at TV Insider shows that Scola is reluctant to open it even with Nina in the office. He tries to dismiss it as either a bill or some annoying message from an old acquaintance. Yet, the addressee suggests that it is neither one of those things!

Rest assured that it does at least appear like more information is going to come out on this before the story ends, at least per what John Boyd himself had to say to the aforementioned website:

“I think going through the case, Sola finds himself, by the end, ready to see what’s in that letter, and what is in that letter is a huge cathartic answer and piece of his story that everyone’s always wondered that we’ve never gotten to know … We get to see Nina back at the house after the case. And I think there’s a beautiful moment in their relationship, a maturity level that Scola has reached in his relationship, that he knows that he can ask his partner for help at the end of this. He is able to realize he’s mature enough, he’s grown enough, that he’s able to say, I can’t do this alone and I need your help. And he asks her to read this letter.”

Just be prepared for a few tears in this episode; the more that we hear about it, the more likely it feels that the story will move in that direction.

What do you want to see from Scola moving into FBI season 7 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

