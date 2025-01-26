The Night Agent season 3 premiere date: 2026 bound?

Even though The Night Agent season 2 just premiered a matter of days ago, why not go ahead and talk more about season 3? We absolutely know that it is coming and beyond just that, we tend to think that it will be pretty darn great. Given that a lot of it is starting off with Peter serving as a double agent, this is probably as good of a tease as you are going to get.

Now, is it a sure thing that we are going to see Gabriel Basso and the rest of the cast back next year? Given how long we were stuck waiting between season 1 and season 2, we more than understand any concerns that may be out there. Yet, this is where we start to present something that may be more of a relief to some viewers out there regarding the future. Based on all current information, it is highly likely that next season will be able to stream on Netflix in 2026.

After all, remember that The Night Agent season 2 found itself delayed, just like many other shows, by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023. This means that it took longer for everything to come together then, and we are in a totally different situation at this point. After all, the cast and crew has already started shooting! If everyone can be wrapped by the summer, that would make a winter / spring 2026 premiere possible in theory. Some of this will just depend on when post-production is done.

Oh, and there is one other thing that you have to consider here as well: Netflix will have the right to air the show whenever they want, even if it is stuck on the shelf for a good while. Remember that even if the series is ready to air in the winter / spring of next year, it could still be saved for the summer.

