The Night Agent season 3 spoilers: Unintended consequences…

There are so many things to be excited about when it comes to The Night Agent season 3 on Netflix, starting of course with the idea it is happening. That may sound rudimentary but at the same time, we never want to take any streaming shows for granted. It can, after all, be incredibly hard to get programs on the air.

So what makes the next season special? Well, we know that Peter has a significant double-agent plot coming up here … but beyond just that, a lot of other events from season 2 are going to come back in some big and surprising ways.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, showrunner Shawn Ryan did at least his part to lay the groundwork for the next chapter, including a lot of the good stuff you can expect to see:

… We’re still crafting Season 3, so I’m reluctant to talk too specifically about it. But what I will say is that Peter, because he is a good, decent person at the end of Season 2, he realizes that, while he got the desired result of saving Rose, stopping the attack on the UN, that the actions that he took to achieve that had some unintended consequences that could be even bigger, perhaps, than the things he stopped. That will be a part of Season 3, him trying to emotionally and logistically deal with the unintended consequences of his actions in season 2.

Ultimately, the idea of Peter being decent is a great thing that sets The Night Agent apart. We don’t think the show is super-reliant on some measure of moral ambiguity here. However, at the same time, there are still reactions to his actions, to paraphrase a certain physicist. There are consequences to a number of the varying things that he does.

