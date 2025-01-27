The Way Home season 3 episode 5 sneak peek: The 1816 mystery

What happened during the summer of 1816? This is a question that The Way Home season 3 episode 5 brings to the table.

As a matter of fact, the questions all around this time period is going to be such that cause Kat to potentially go back in time yet again — if you have seen some of the previews for this episode already, then you know that it is going to happen. The only real question is what happens when Chyler Leigh’s character makes it back.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview that sees Kat approaching this mystery in the hopes of better understanding the truth behind a song. She knows that Susanna makes it through the summer, but what really transpired there? She wants to figure this out! (Of course, the fear is that she is also struggling to let go of the bonds she made back then, which causes her to live in two worlds to where she can never really embrace either one of them fully.)

For those who are out there wondering, a lot of what The Way Home is referencing about 1816 is true to history. There was a “summer without sunshine” that transpired that year, and there is a pretty clear reason for it, as well. This was all brought about by the eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia in 1815, which led to dramatic climate changes all over the year. This was not just a phenomenon that radically changed life in America; it also impacted the UK and other parts of the globe.

No matter what happens in this episode, of course we are curious to see some familiar faces from that timeline again! It certainly seems, based on the preview, that Thomas will be back.

