The Way Home season 3 episode 5 promo: Is Thomas back?

As you get ready to see The Way Home season 3 episode 5 on Hallmark Channel next week, isn’t it fair to have so many more things to wonder about? After all, given the way in which this week’s installment wrapped up, it is certainly easy to imagine the show veering around in a lot of directions and also handing out some more twists.

So what could we see moving forward? Well, how about a visit far into the past once more for Kat?

Judging from the new The Way Home preview that you see over here, it does signal that Thomas may be coming back once more and within that, even more questions could surface when it comes to the Kat – Elliot relationship. We do wonder if at any point there is going to be more relationship stability. You can certainly argue that we were getting somewhere with Chyler Leigh’s character deciding to move in with Elliot; however, she also continues to find herself torn between worlds and the longer that this lingers, the more problems it could cause.

Meanwhile, episode 5 almost has to be one where we see Del raise some pretty enormous questions of her own. What is one of the biggest ones? Well, as far as we can tell, it may have a lot to do with whether or not she is okay to be able to reconcile what she did or did not know about Colton. It is so hard to wrestle with this idea that he had this whole side to him she did not know about. Did she always recognize the truth and hid it from herself … or is there something more going on here? We are almost at the halfway point of this season and by virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that we are at least closer to answers … even if we are also not entirely there.

