Call the Midwife season 14 episode 4: Where is Trixie, Nancy?

Tonight’s Call the Midwife season 14 episode 4 delivered a great deal of content, but also big questions: Where were Trixie and Nancy?

Well, one thing that we should start off by saying here is that character absences are starting to become a little bit more of a recurring theme with this show. We’ve seen Nancy in particular actually gone for a while, and we know that Trixie is basically living a multi-continental life at this point with Matthew back in America. There are some story reasons why this is happening.

So are these absences a warning sign that we could be losing Helen George or Megan Cusack? Not necessarily, though this is a show with a high turnover rate and because of that, there are always concerns that either one of them could leave at just about any moment. We imagine that both of these actress will be back at some point this season.

As we look to the long-term future here…

With Nancy, you do have to be aware that there are some enormous changes happening within her personal and professional life. Meanwhile, Trixie may have to eventually figure something out regarding things with herself and Matthew. We know that there’s no guarantee that he will need to work in America forever, but we’ve also watched this show long enough to know that plans can easily change.

Our prediction? Come finale time, we will get further clarity on these particular stories. Also, remember that in the world of Call the Midwife, this will be several months after where events are currently taking place on the show. We’ve seen that so many times here over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

