Poppa’s House season 1 episode 10 spoilers: An old friend

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Poppa’s House season 1 episode 10 arrive. What more can we say now?

Well, the title for this story is “Elevator Friend,” and we actually think that this is a brilliant concept that the show is touching on. For anyone out there who goes to an office for work, there are certain people you see almost every day and you get to know on a certain level. It may be superficial, but it is still a relationship that is a normal part of life. What happens if that goes away? Is there anything that you can do in order to reclaim it? This is the sort of stuff we do think that the show is going to be touching on here.

Without further ado now, go ahead and check out the full Poppa’s House season episode 10 synopsis below:

“Elevator Friend” – When Poppa has an extra baseball ticket and no friend to invite, he decides to reconnect with Jarnold (Tommy Davidson), an old acquaintance from the radio station. Meanwhile, Junior’s old friend Preston (Lamorne Morris) comes to visit, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Feb. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you do want to get some other exciting news about this episode now, let’s just note that Michael Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. actually wrote this particular story. We know that this series really is a family affair, and this is yet another reminder of that very thing. (Damon Jr. has written on a number of other shows over the years, so this is hardly his debut in the space.)

