Alien: Earth poster brings the fear to FX

There are few shows out there these days as anticipated as Alien: Earth, and there are so many reasons to be excited. Where do we start?

Well, it does feel right to remind everyone at present that we are going to be seeing the show come on the air this summer. It comes from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, and you are also going to be seeing a great cast led by Justified’s own Timothy Olyphant. The show really represents FX and Hulu (its exclusive home) working with actors and producers they are familiar with, and the whole idea here is to create something that can be a runaway hit on the level for them that Shogun was back in 2024.

If you head over to Collider now, you can see a new Alien: Earth poster that gives you a better sense of how the show is being set up: Through largely mystery and fear. The logline gives you a small sense of what the show itself will be:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.

Over the course of the next few months, we do anticipate the promotional campaign for this show starting to get more and more into overdrive, largely because there is no real reason for it not to! When you think about the potential here for the producers to deliver something big, we imagine that this is going to be one of the most elaborate marketing pushes we’ve ever seen for the series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

