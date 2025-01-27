Severance season 2: Why all the pineapples?

If there is one thing that we have certainly come to learn about Severance season 2 over time, it is that they love their metaphors. There are bigger mysteries — such as the true nature of Lumon — but then also some smaller ones. Take some of the goats, or for the sake of this article, some of the pineapples Milchick is handing out these days. Heck, they are bobbing for them in that Lumon video back in the premiere!

So why pineapples? It is honestly a good question, mostly due to the fact that they are hardly the most predictable fruit choice in such a wintry climate. Maybe the idea is to give this frigid world a touch of the tropics? There are a lot of different ideas that you can toss around here, but the most important thing seems to be this: There is a method to the madness here.

Speaking per Decider, showrunner Dan Erickson offers up a pretty simple answer when asked about the pineapples: “There’s always a deeper significance.” That’s not a huge reveal, but it is a reminder that the pineapples were chosen for more than just their unique appearance.

Of course, to us we do think it is funny that Milchick believes that a fruit platter was enough to convince people to come back to work … though really, this was more of a symbolic gesture. The biggest reason Mark came back seemingly was to find a way to get more answers on Gemma, mostly because there is some sort of link that he does not quite understand. Sure, the extra money that was being offered does not hurt as well … but that was far from the only reason.

What do you think that the pineapples mean, if anything, on Severance season 2?

