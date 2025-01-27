9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The series finale

As we get prepared to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 next week on Fox, one thing stands out above all others. This is the series finale, which means that it is probably going to be one of the most emotional stories that we’ve ever had a chance to see in this world.

So what will the story here be? Well, there may not be too many official details out there about it yet, but there doesn’t need to be for us to be aware of what matters the most. While it was not 100% confirmed when the finale was being written that it would be the last one, we get the sense that the producers were well-aware that it could be. Because of that, we anticipate that there is going to be a real sense of finality here.

So what sort of ending is Lone Star going to give us? Well, let’s just say that there are a lot of loose ends that are likely going to be tied together here. It is our general sentiment that we are going to have a chance to learn something more about who stays long-term at the firehouse, and also get some updates on key relationships.

One thing that we do not believe we’re going to be getting in here is Grace, as nice as that would have been. Even if we don’t see Sierra McClain in the flesh, let’s just hope that there is some sort of update at least on her and Judd that makes us both happy and hopeful for whatever their future can end up being. We want to keep rooting for them in some way!

