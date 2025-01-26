9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 video: TK & Carlos’ interview

Tomorrow night on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11, the penultimate story of the series. That means that you are going to be seeing a little bit of everything, no?

Well, if you have seen some previews already for what lies ahead, then you know that a good chunk of this story is going to be about some sort of potential meteorite that is going to bring about various thoughts of the end of the world. That could anchor a huge chunk of the story but if you have followed this franchise over the years, then you know that there may be something else that is coming here, as well. That is what brings us to the latest sneak peek for what is ahead, one that features TK and Carlos front and center.

If you head over to TV Insider now, you can see what the two are up to when it comes to their plans to adopt Jonah since his father is going to be in prison for a rather long time. They have to speak to a social worker first, and there are questions and/or complications that could come along with this.

What is one of the larger issues now? Well, insofar as we can see it, there may be a concern here when it comes to whether or not their demanding jobs mean that they are going to be able to be there in the proper manner. What they do is no doubt heroic, but is it stable? All of this is complicated since we know that they would be there as a loving family for Jonah in a way that few others would.

