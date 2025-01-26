Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/26?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We would certainly not blame anyone ready to get the show back. It has been a rather long break already, even if we are used to sitting out most of January without any new episodes.

So where do things stand at present? Let’s go ahead and make that clear, shall we? There is unfortunately no installment on the air tonight and instead, we are going to be waiting until February to get it back. There are some indications that the late-night series is going to return on February 16, though we are waiting for some super-official confirmation on that. It just makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that this is the week after the Super Bowl, and there is a chance to get some more attention on the show.

Now that we’ve said that, is there a chance that Last Week Tonight still premieres in the shadow of another series? Maybe, with the reasoning for it being that Saturday Night Live is airing its 50th anniversary special on that night … even if it not airing at the same exact time.

As for what Oliver is going to cover when the show premieres, let’s just say this: Current events are going to be front and center. You will probably get at least 10-15 minutes about the start of the new Presidency but beyond that, there could be a chance to see a main segment that is at least partially unrelated. Or, at the very least, that’s something that feels possible at present. We know that Last Week Tonight has a tendency to be at least partially unpredictable, and for the premiere in particular, they will have been working on ideas for a good while.

