Shrinking season 3 filming starting soon, says star

We had originally heard some time ago that Shrinking season 3 would be starting up production at some point this year. With that, where do things stand?

Well, if you were concerned at all that there was some delay brought on by the horrible wildfires in Los Angeles, we understand, and it is very-well possible things could have been pushed back slightly. However, these are things that are fairly hard to know with the limited amount of information that is currently out there. The biggest thing that we can share with some measure of reassurance is that the cast and crew are getting ready to come back.

In response to a recent post on Instagram, actress Christa Miller (who plays Liz) indicated that they will “start filming soon” on the upcoming batch of episodes. Season 3 is the end of the original plan drawn up for Shrinking — it does not mean that it will be the final chapter, but this at least will conclude a particular arc. Within it, it appears as though one of the central stories is going to be everyone doing their best to move forward, which is certainly not an altogether easy thing to do. Jimmy has wrestled tremendously with grief and regret ever since losing his wife before the series, and these are feelings that do not go away quickly.

Is there a chance that Cobie Smulders comes back next season as possible love interest Sofi? In theory sure, just as we also imagine that Brett Goldstein could return for at least some sort of check-in as Louis, the man responsible for Tia’s death. He nearly took his own life at the end of the season 2 finale, but Jimmy helped to ensure that did not happen and gave him a new lease on life.

