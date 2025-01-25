Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4 video: Jojo, Daphne dilemma

Tomorrow night on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4 — and boy, is there a lot to address.

For Rowan Mayfair first and foremost, one thing is clear: She now have herself in a pretty precarious position. The character made the decision that she wanted to take out Lasher, and in order to do so, she needed all of the family together to draw him out. In the process of this, she put Jojo and Daphne into a thrall … and then didn’t even end up capturing Lasher! He was carted off by the Talamasca before she could do anything more.

Now, she has to try and piece together the aftermath of all this. In a new sneak preview over at Screen Rant, you can see Moira wake up Rowan and from there, get her to try and clean up the place. She then tries to bring back Jojo and Daphne, but she runs into yet another problem: She lacks the magic power to make it happen. Without Lasher, a lot of her abilities are waning and she now finds herself in another complicated spot. In order to undo her past decisions, she needs him around — but is she going to be able to find him? At this point, that is so much easier said than done.

The one thing that we can at least say now with a certain measure of confidence is that this episode could be a mad scramble at times — but watching Rowan try to figure all this out could be a part of the fun. She will almost certainly call Sip for help, but how much is he going to be able to do in his present position?

What do you think is going to be coming for Rowan on Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4?

