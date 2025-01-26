The Way Home season 3 episode 5: Star talks Colton’s sweater…

What are we going to learn on The Way Home season 3 episode 5? Well, at the center of it now has to be a sweater, among of course other things.

Let’s just go ahead and remind everyone out there of what we learned in episode 4 — namely, that Colton’s sweater somehow made it to the pond in the present. How did that happen? It has brought up questions as to whether he can travel to the future, among a number of other mysteries that are rather tough to wrap your head around right now.

Ultimately, what we can go ahead and say here is that there are going to be some answers coming, but it may take a little more time for that to happen. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what star Chyler Leigh had to say on the subject:

“That turns into a very, very big, tangled web. We won’t even get answers about that, even any answers, until down the road. But in true Way Home fashion, as questions are answered, more questions come to follow. It’s a whole other direction for us to go. I can’t wait for everybody to see it because it’s awesome.”

Ultimately, we do still have a hard time thinking that traveling to the future is something that will become a central part of the series, mostly for one simple reason: It would be so much more complicated. Is the show really going to want to move in that direction? We do tend to think that there could be another answer — even in a series that has so many supernatural elements, sometimes there can be reasonable explanations for things you do not always see on the surface.

