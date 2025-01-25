Dexter: Original Sin season 1: Is Patrick Dempsey’s future short?

Following this past episode of Dexter: Original Sin season 1, it is easy to have your jaw on the ground when it comes to Patrick Dempsey. After all, his character of Aaron Spencer is actually the Big Bad! That is a crazy thing to think about, mostly because it means that the Captain is actually responsible for kidnapping his own son Nicky — and cutting off his finger!

If you have seen the original Showtime drama over the years, then you know that a lot of the villains are only around full-time for a year. When it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy alum, it turns out that the evidence of his nefarious ways was there from the get-go.

Speaking in an interview from this fall with Entertainment Weekly, Dempsey indicated then that “I’ve only signed on for one year, so who knows? … I love being on the show, but you never know what could happen.”

Is there any way for Aaron to return?

Perhaps the most interesting idea that we are toying around with at present is the one that he actually gets away with this and Dexter never catches him — and not everyone else even knows everything that he did. After all, there has to be a reason why he is never mentioned on the original show, right? It is a little bizarre that a former Captain turned killer is not a topic of conversation, even years down the road. It’s a crazy thing to think about.

For now, we know that there are three episodes to come for Dexter: Original Sin, and we are eager to see what happens from here on out.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing from Patrick Dempsey on Dexter: Original Sin moving forward?

