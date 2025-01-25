Fire Country season 3 episode 9 promo: What is the focus?

Last night, CBS unveiled a new look at Fire Country season 3 episode 9 leading up to its launch this coming Friday. So, how exactly are they promoting the big return?

Well, let’s just say that rather than trying to appeal to some diehard fans, this is a network setting out to simply make things as mainstream as humanly possible. If you were to see the new promo for “Coming in Hot,” you would think that it is almost a preview for any other episode out there!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews now!

Want evidence? Well, if you head over here, you can see a Fire Country preview that is full of action, drama, and of course a spotlight on people like Bode and Gabriela. However, there isn’t much specific in here when it comes to Eve’s family ranch, the crises at the end of episode 8, or the specific characters in the most danger. Do we think that some of them will find a way to emerge in one piece? Sure, with Body and Gabriela of course being high on the list. Given that Audrey was with Bode in the water at the time of the cliffhanger, we tend to think that she will also be fine.

The reason for few specifics here in the promo is that it could have been confusing for people unfamiliar with all of the current storylines; also, CBS may be super-hesitant on getting too into a major fire on-screen until the show comes back after recent events in the Los Angeles area. By and large, there actually is not too much fire directly depicted in the promo, and that may be a consideration.

No matter the reasoning, just know that the stakes are high for Fire Country when it comes back, especially since Blue Bloods will no longer be on the air. How are these shows all going to fare?

Related – Get more news right now on Fire Country, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see on Fire Country season 3 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







