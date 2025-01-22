Fire Country season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Sharon’s tough decision

If you have not heard already, Fire Country season 3 episode 10 is coming to CBS on Friday, February 7 — this is the second episode back after the show’s winter hiatus, and it means that we could start to see more development as to what the next part of the story will look like.

Of course, the funny thing that comes with the network sharing a lot of information on “The Leone Way” right now is that they are doing so at a time in which a lot of people cannot share too much about it. After all, there are so many lives on the line entering episode 9 that the network does not want to give away who lives or who dies, leaving us in a spot where we are left to speculate about a good many things!

Nonetheless, we are still happy to share the full Fire Country season 3 episode 10 synopsis below, especially since it sets the stage for what more is ahead:

“The Leone Way” – The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip and Sharon faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is Sharon really going to care for this baby herself? Maybe she will think about it, but it is also hard given the position that she and Vince are in now in their lives. If this was a decade or so earlier, would it be different … or are these even things she is actively considering? All of this is a part of what makes this story so interesting.

