Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Ginny & Georgia season 3 between now and the end of January? Obviously, we do have a hope that we are going to learn a lot more about the Netflix dramedy before too long.

If you are an enormous fan of this series, we probably do not have to tell you that this has been an extremely painful wait already. The last time that you had new episodes was all the way back in early 2023, and two-plus years is far longer than your standard wait time for a show like this. However, this is where we remind you that the industry strikes of 2023 are one of the reasons for the delay; filming for the next batch of episodes has been done for a while and by virtue of that, we are just waiting for the streaming service to decide what they want to do from here.

Is some good news on the horizon? For now, let’s just say that we are cautious optimistic an announcement will be made before too long. Since we are already near the end of January, it may be unlikely we get it here.

With that being said, do not be surprised if a Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date is revealed either next month or in March. Beyond that, also do not be shocked if we end up seeing the series come back when we get into the spring. Waiting any longer than this would just not make sense!

One other silver lining

As long as this wait has been, at least you can rejoice in the knowledge that there has already been a season 4 renewal, and we tend to think there will be a much smaller wait between season 3 and season 4 than anything that we’ve had a chance to see as of late.

What do you most want to see moving into Ginny & Georgia season 3, no matter when it airs?

