The Night Agent season 3 spoilers: EP shares early teases

What do we know at this point about The Night Agent season 3? Well, first and foremost, remember that it is already in the works! Not only that, but some material has been filmed, and we know that there could be some crazy double-agent stuff with Peter at the center of it. We just hope you are ready, since the action could be more top-notch than anything that we’ve seen before.

Oh, and of course there could be more twists and turns — we also do not think that we have seen the last of Rose just yet.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner Shawn Ryan had to say about where things currently stand:

We have written most of the season. We still have a little bit more writing to do, so I’m always reluctant until that’s all done because things could always change. But we did do, I think it was 13 days of filming in Istanbul in December and one day in November. We’ve got some really amazing stuff. We introduce some new characters. We bring back some returning characters, and we filmed a car chase I think is going to be probably the most spectacular stunt sequence we’ve ever done on the show.

Of course, we do think that there is a demand in making sure there is a smaller wait between seasons 2 and 3 than what we had between 1 and 2. However, the most important thing right now is to just prioritize the story and create the best end product possible. If you can do that, viewers will 100% stick around. The Night Agent has already shown itself to be super-successful commercially, and you just have to hope to keep that going as long as possible.

What are you most excited to see at this point entering The Night Agent season 3?

