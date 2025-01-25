Bachelor in Paradise season 10 gets new showrunner

We’ve known for a little while that we could be seeing some sort of changes leading into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 at ABC. As it turns out, one of the biggest ones could be coming at the top.

According to a new report right now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Scott Teti step into the role of showrunner for the upcoming season. Teti enters the position with a ton of reality TV experience already, having worked on another ABC show in Claim to Fame in addition to Summer House and many others.

Does a new showrunner necessarily guarantee there will be changes to the on-screen format of the show? Hardly, but a new hire in general signals that executives want to see something different from the show. ABC likely realizes the value of the brand but, at the same time, may be cognizant of the show’s waning ratings and attention in the pop-culture zeitgeist. The current iteration does feel a little bit stale, whether it be the same location or just having to see similar dates year in and year out.

Given that Paradise has been off the air for a while, we do tend to think when the series comes back, it is going to have a fresh coat of paint. After all, if that happens, maybe that could generate buzz again!

One thing that we do tend to think here is pretty simple: There is a great pool of possible cast members out there from the past few seasons. Let’s hope that this leads to great people coming on board, and perhaps even some relationships that withstand the test of time when it is over.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

