Shark Tank: Legit Kits, Petite Keep, ToughCutie, & onewith swim

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance to see Legit Kits, Petite Keep, ToughCutie, and onewith swim arrive. Who is poised to stand out?

Well, just like you would probably expect in this sort of situation, a lot of the products bring something different to the table. However, there may actually be a through-line here in that they all feel either crafty or into the clothing category. You can argue that none are necessities in their given vertical, but they may do something much better than their competition.

Without going any further here, just check out the synopsis for this Shark Tank below — after that, you can see spotlights on more of the products.

Innovative products pitched in the Tank include an heirloom keepsake trunk, an easy-to-sew quilt kit, a line of seamless swimsuits and outdoor performance socks created for women.

ToughCutie – We have certainly seen a lot of sock brands come and go over the years, but these are created specifically for women and come in a lot of different styles and designs. They at least feel like they stand out from the pack!

Petite Keep – This is a company that is all about heirloom trunks meant to hold important memories — think in terms of items commemorating a wedding, a new baby, or other important milestones. They can be personalized to be beautiful and are meant to look and feel special.

onewith swim – The idea here is “swimsuits that feel like underwear,” built clearly with comfort in mind and is free of elastics and/or tight seams. This is one of those products that will be about educating how it stands out, mostly because there are so many other brands out.

Legit Kits – It’s a great name for a company designed to help make quilts a little bit easier — which feels smart, given that there are not a ton of younger viewers who may know how to do this. It is an entry point that you can eventually expand outward!

What do you think about Legit Kits, Petite Keep, ToughCutie, and onewith swim on Shark Tank tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

