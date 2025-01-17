Shark Tank preview: Bro Glo, TripleLite, Hiccup, and PhoLicious

Bro Glo, TripleLite, Hiccup, and PhoLicious are going to be appearing on Shark Tank tonight. Leading into that, do you want to know more about them?

Well, let’s start off here by saying that in theory, all of these companies / products have potential … but some more than others when you think a little bit about mass-market appeal. The synopsis below feels like a suitable jumping-off point here:

Inspired entrepreneurs seek investment deals for unique products, including a self-tanner geared towards men, a new-and-improved flashlight, a reusable cup service for marathoners and an authentic instant pho.

Now, here is more of what we can say about each of them in totality.

Bro Glo – The name is hilarious. The product itself is fairly easy to describe: Self-tanner designed with men in mind. We can’t sit here and say for sure that this is a product for everyone (mostly because few self-tanners are), but the Sharks have to love the approach to marketing here.

PhoLicious – The base idea here is to present some of the most high-quality instant pho on the market in a variety of different flavors. There’s no denying that there will always be a market for this. The challenge, of course, is producing it in a way that feels cost-effective and a major step up from the competition. This can be a tough sell in the Tank.

Hiccup – Is there a way to reduce waste that come with one-time use plastic cups, especially at events like marathons? Well, the goal of this company is to provide a universal alternative where they drop off the reusable cups, pick them up after the fact, and then wash them for the next race or event. It’s a smart idea on paper; the challenge for the Sharks will be convincing them there is a market of people widespread willing to get on board.

TripleLite – Out of all the products being pitched tonight, this is the one that feels the most primed for a deal almost immediately. We are talking here, after all, about a 180-degree flashlights that can legitimately light up your field of vision in a way standard ones do not. How this isn’t a huge product already is a total mystery.

What do you think about Bro Glo, TripleLite, Hiccup, and PhoLicious on Shark Tank tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

