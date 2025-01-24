The Boys season 5: Did Sterling K. Brown turn down role?

We know that The Boys season 5 is currently in production and for this particular piece, we have something new to share. Rather than discussing who is going to be a part of the show, we can get more into who actually said no.

In this case, the news may be a little bit surprising. In an interview with Variety, This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown admitted that he said no to a major role on the hit Prime Video series, which would have been a reunion between himself and former Supernatural boss Eric Kripke. (Brown appeared in four episodes early on in the series’ run.) He did not specify whether the role was for the upcoming season or one in the past.

To elaborate further, here is what Brown had to say to the publication:

“It think it was a bad guy [role], because it was very tempting … But a full-season arc, they are in Toronto — it’s tough. Listen, these are Champagne problems I’m talking about here! But because I’m blessed enough to already have certain things in place, I get a chance to be a bit more choosy.”

Sterling’s reasoning makes some sense — he may not have been away from his family! Also, he is clearly getting a lot of work, given the fact that his new show Paradise is slated to premiere on Hulu in just a matter of days.

What role could Brown have played?

If it was for season 5, there are only two major castings that have been already announced: Daveed Diggs is playing a part that is still under a lot of secrecy, whereas Mason Dye is playing the part of Bombsight, a superhero from the early days of Vought.

Are you said Sterling K. Brown is not on The Boys, even if you understand the reason why?

