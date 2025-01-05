The Boys season 5 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything more about The Boys season 5 between now and the end of January?

Obviously, there is going to be even more attention around this season of the Prime Video hit than most, and for a pretty good reason. First and foremost, this is the final season of the show. Also, the season 4 finale left off in a way where there were so many characters in peril. What is going to happen to Hughie and Mother’s Milk? Can Annie really find a way to save everyone? These are some of the questions that are fair to wonder.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV updates!

The unfortunate reality for now is that there is probably not much we are going to learn about The Boys over the course of January, at least when it comes to a premiere date. After all, we imagine that the earliest we are going to see the series back is at some point in the summer of 2026.

Yet, there’s a chance to get at least some production updates soon! Like so many other series out there, this one took a small break for the holiday season; yet, the plan is that the next several weeks will feature more filming for the final season and that will continue for the next several months. It is crazy to think about, but odds are the cast will have wrapped for about a year before the show actually returns, with the reason for that being the super-long process that comes with adding in all the special effects. Because this is the final season, it is even more fair to assume that a lot of this is going to take extra time to make the battles bigger and better than ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to The Boys right now, including some chatter from production

What are you most excited to see moving into The Boys season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







