Found season 2 episode 11 promo: Will Gabi turn herself in?

Just in case you needed a reminder that everything is about to be more intense when Found season 2 episode 11 arrives on NBC, let’s just say this: Everything could change. After all, there is a chance that by the end of the hour, either Gabi or Sir are going to end up in prison.

Why Gabi? Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that she feels like this is the time to turn herself in for everything that she has done in regards to Sir over time. We can imagine that at a point, she simply does not want to live with the feeling of it any more — even if Sir did horrible things, she also stepped outside of the law. This is where things do get difficult.

In the end, we do personally have a hard time imagining that Shanola Hampton’s character is going to go behind bars and if she does, it would not be for long. What if Sir did something to actually help her get out of prison? Would she even accept that?

If you think about Sir potentially going behind bars here, the simple answer to this would be that it 100% makes sense. Yet, if he is there, is there any way in which he would actually be able to be involved in cases anymore? This is the biggest thing that makes the current state of the show so darn crazy, mostly in that the push-and-pull between Gabi and Sir is 100% at the forefront of the show. Is there any way that it really functions without it?

Well, if nothing else, it is clear that the writers are fascinated enough to try and push this story to the limit. We’ll just have to see what happens.

