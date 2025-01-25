Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 spoilers: Goodwin’s recovery

Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 will be arriving on NBC when you get around to February 5 — so what else will be coming here?

Well, the first sort of thing that we should note here is that this installment, titled “In the Wake,” is the first one that is coming up after the crossover event. By virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that some issues from that could be addressed. However, the same goes for what happened earlier this season, in particular when it comes to the near-death experience that we saw with none other than Goodwin at the center of it. She has a lot of trauma that she may need to comb through and doing that may not be easy.

To get a few more details as to what is ahead, be sure to check out the Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 synopsis below:

02/05/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin struggles with the psychological aftermath of her attack. Ripley treats a patient with helicopter parents. An E.D. staffer makes a mistake that may cost them their job.

The best thing for Sharon at least here is that we know she has a great team around her who is going to do almost whatever they can in order to help, with Dr. Charles hopefully being relatively close to the top of the list. He is one of those people who would conceivably have to offer in a situation like this, and we are obviously curious to see how long it takes for her to get somewhat-close to normal. This is a procedural and with that in mind, we do think that at least certain stories are going to be addressed a little bit sooner rather than later.

