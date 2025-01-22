Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD 2025 crossover: First look

As many of you out there may at this point be aware, there is a huge Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD crossover coming next week. What more is going to be coming around the corner?

If you have seen some of the interviews that are out there already for the January 29 event, you are more than likely aware of the goal here to make this into a three-part action movie for network TV. This is the first one of these that we’ve had for the franchise since before the pandemic, and that likely amplifies the pressure further to make this one great.

So what more can we say about it now? That part is simple: Buckle up. If you head over to TVLine right now, you can see the promo that sets the stage here for all three parts. In this you, see a great deal of danger underground involving the subway, and there is also a great deal of danger involving multiple cast members. This promo alone, after all, makes it seem as though either Stella Kidd, Trudy Platt, or both of them could die before the end of it. Platt is brought in to Med while Mouch watches on, and then you have the concern when Kidd is not answering her radio.

Of course, it goes without saying that we would love for everyone to make it through the crossover! Unfortunately, the reality here is that this is one of those situations where not a lot is certain. You have to be prepared for almost anything and given that this is a rare event these days, the producers likely want it to stand out as much as they possibly can.

What do you want to see from this year’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD crossover?

How do you think it will live up to the ones that we have seen in the past? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back around — other updates are on the way.

