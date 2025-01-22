Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11: ‘In the Trenches: Part 1’

As we get ourselves prepared to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11 on NBC next week, there is so much to be excited about!

First and foremost, let’s note (if you have not heard already) that the firefighter drama is going to be moving to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time for January 29 only. This is the start of a three-part crossover event! As we have seen on some occasions in the past, it just makes the most sense logically for the crossover to begin with Chicago Fire. This allows the writers to focus primarily on the crisis itself, whereas the other two shows can then deal more with the aftermath. Be prepared for something heart-pounding and beyond that, a story that really feels like an action movie.

For a few more details now, including at least one character from another One Chicago series, go ahead and see the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11 synopsis below:

Chicago’s first responders unite in the wake of a catastrophic gas explosion and fire that threaten a city government building; Herrmann reluctantly shadows Pascal while Violet, Novak and Dr. Frost take charge of triage efforts on site.

This is a story that is going to move fairly quickly, so make sure that you are parked at 8:00 and do not miss a moment! We tend to think that one of the goals of the entire franchise here is going to be trying to find a way in order to ensure that there are some interactions and pairings that we have not had an opportunity to see before. It has been so long since the crossover, after all, that there are a lot of people meeting on-screen for the first time.

