Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 spoilers: Meet Kidd’s cousin

For those who are not currently aware, Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 is coming on February 5, and is the first after the crossover.

With that in mind, is there a chance that there are some leftover stories to be explored here? Well, at least it is something that you cannot rule out entirely! We do tend to think that the NBC show will push things forward, though, and also focus even more on some of their established characters. That includes Stella Kidd, and this installment titled “Relief Cut” will be a chance to finally learn a little more about her family history! That is something that a lot of diehard fans have wanted more insight on for a while, and it is quite nice to be at this point now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 synopsis below:

02/05/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann investigates the rise in missing fire hydrants and teams up with Kylie to track them down. Kidd’s cousin comes to town, revealing surprising family history. Violet and Novak treat the victim of a birthday cake smash gone awry.

Our hope here is certainly a chance that Kidd’s cousin actually plays a role in some multi-episode arc or at least gives the character more to think about. The rest of the events here could be a bit more expected for Chicago Fire — though a birthday cake smash gone awry feels on the surface like a bad decision made by someone who wants to get a lot of attention over on social media.

Related – See the trailer for the big Chicago Fire crossover, if you have not already

Based on what we know right now, is there anything that you are most excited to see on Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12?

How do you think we are going to see the story play out with Stella’s cousin? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







