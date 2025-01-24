The Traitors US season 3 episode 6: Who will be murdered next?

As we prepare to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 over on Peacock next week, who is set to become the next victim?

Well, the top thing that we should go ahead and say here is rather simple, mostly in that we tend to think that the Traitors probably just want to kill each other at this point. There are clearly a ton of trust issues coming up down the road, and we do tend to think that these are going to simmer for a good while based on Danielle having almost no trust at all in either Boston Rob or Carolyn.

So is there anyone at all that feels like a settled kill at this point? Well, if there is, we tend to think it begins with someone who is not perceived as a major threat of being a Traitor. It makes the most sense to kill the obvious Faithfuls at this point in the game. Lord Ivar is a great candidate for this, mostly given the fact that he is barely even playing the game other than passing information around. Another possibility is just taking Tom Sandoval out since nobody seems happy that he’s there in general. Is this also where you get rid of Britney Haynes, who is laying so low that it is frustrating?

We just think that at this point, these dysfunctional Traitors just have to figure out if there is a right way for any of them to be able to get on the same page again. One of the best ways to do that is to label common targets, and that is something else they could use the turret for.

