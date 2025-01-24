The Pitt season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Will Santos change?

As we get prepared to see The Pitt season 1 episode 5 on Max in less than one week, are we going to learn more about Santos?

Well, let’s just start off here by nothing that it makes 100% sense why some people out there would not be the biggest fan in the world of this character. Just think about it for a moment! She is openly abrasive, out mostly for her own career, and seems to irk almost everyone around her.

Well, is there at least a chance that Santos may learn a thing or two by the end of the season? We know that most of it is set over the course of a single day and realistically, there may only be so much that can be done! Still, we are excited for whatever the producers have planned, and Isa Briones (who plays Santos) described the arc further to TV Insider:

“Any good character in any story has an arc. No one is just [one thing]. No one is purely just evil or mean. Obviously it comes from somewhere and it’s a credit to the writing and to the writers, how they slowly throughout one day kind of naturally unfold certain hints about people’s characters that would naturally come out in a day … But I think with her, you start to realize, okay, yeah, she can be a little aggressive and kind of tunnel vision on her own path, but there’s a reason why, there is obviously vulnerability. She jokes about it in the beginning saying, ‘Oh, it’s a defense mechanism against insecurity. I’m just joking.’ That’s not a joke. We all have insecurities and there’s reasons why we have walls up. And I think you start to very slowly see and chip away, oh, there’s something underneath there. There’s something that made her this way and made her only look out for herself.”

Ultimately, we will be able to dive more into all of this over the course of the season. While a full-fledged turnaround this season may be difficult, who knows what some other seasons of the show could eventually bring?

Do you think that we’re going to be seeing Santos actually show different sides on The Pitt season 1 episode 5?

