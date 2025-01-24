The Pitt season 1 episode 4: Noah Wyle on Robby’s flashbacks

It does feel pretty clear at this point that The Pitt season 1 episode 4 wants you to be feeling every emotional under the sun with Dr. Robby. Why wouldn’t they? Not only is Noah Wyle’s character one of the most sympathetic and fascinating people at the hospital, but he’s also gone through SO much over the course of time. Think about the pandemic — also, think about what happened with a dying older patient triggered some hard memories for him.

Before this episode concluded, we saw Robby have a small breakdown before getting back to work. The more that we are hearing about this now, the more likely it feels that these are going to be things that keep on happening. By virtue of that, all we can really do is try to be prepared.

In speaking about what we saw here to TVLine, here is a little more of what Wyle (who is also an executive producer) had to say:

“The flashbacks — the moments of hesitation that he has throughout the day — are all building to a climax [where] he really does not want to be part of his present … And when it finally comes, it comes at the worst possible moment.

“The thesis is usually that the white knight comes in and saves the day, and I really wanted the white knight’s horse to come in without his rider. I wanted everybody to wonder where he was and what happened to him, and I wanted everybody else to be their own white knights. I wanted everybody else to figure out what the reality was, and how best to be the agents of their own salvation.”

In other words, things are going to get so much worse for a lot of people on The Pitt far before they get better — and really, we have to just prepare.

