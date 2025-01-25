Chicago PD season 12 episode 11 spoilers: More crossover hints!

In just a matter of five days from now, the worlds of Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire are going to come together. Also, there’s a case for great excitement with that! There is a three-part crossover event ahead that for the first time in several years, is going to give you a real collision course with all shows on a grand level.

Now, as many of you may know already, the police drama is going to be the show that wraps up the night, not that this comes as some sort of huge shock. This is typically the way the crossovers work and yet, there are other things about this one that may be different.

How much so are we talking? Well, speaking to TVLine recently, star Patrick John Flueger indicated that “this was one of the more grounded storylines we’ve told. And it felt powerful. For a bunch of shows that have deviated so fully from each other to come together in that way, it felt like there was a lot of heart that supported the storyline, if not also a bunch of explosions and smash-bangs and booms.”

In other words, this is one of those crossovers that is setting out to give you a little bit of everything. Obviously there will be a lot of action, but we tend to think that one of the things the writers most want to see here are character pairings that we have not seen in the past. Isn’t this one of those great ways to both mix things up and then also keep you guessing? This is definitely one of those things that all long-term fans of the franchise have to want.

