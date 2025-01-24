The Traitors UK season 3 episode 12 (finale): Who will win?

Tomorrow on BBC One, we are going to have a chance to see the epic finale for The Traitors UK season 3 play out. Who will be the champion? Of course, there is a lot of great stuff to dive into further here!

First and foremost, though, it may be easy to say that Charlotte is officially cooked when it comes to being a Traitor, despite how good she was at it for the bulk of the time that she had the title. The Seer twist could have easily wrecked some of that, depending on how it plays out! Technically, though, she does still have some sort of a chance…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get new THE TRAITORS reviews!

Before we go too much further here, let’s just share the synopsis for The Traitors UK season 3 finale with more in terms of what lies ahead:

It’s the final day of the ultimate game of deception and trust! They’ve survived every banishment and murder, but it all comes down to today. Will the Faithful weed out all the Traitors and be victorious, or will the Traitors remain undetected and take the life-changing sum of money, all for themselves?

Who are the most deserving winners?

Charlotte has to be sky-high just because she’s played the game well as both a Faithful and a Traitor, and her whole fake accent stunt has been evidence of her playing the game from the beginning. Meanwhile, Leanne and Alexander both are extremely memorable Faithful contestants who have been extremely fun to watch — and they each do feel worthy of the grand prize. Francesca and Jake have been solid but from an editing point of view, we are not quite sure that either one of them is going to be thought of as some sort of jaw-dropping or incredible champ after the fact.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors UK season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







