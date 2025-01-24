The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 filming resumes

We recognize at this point that there is official premiere date yet for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 over at AMC. However, at the same time, we do come bearing good news.

In a new post today, Norman Reedus himself confirmed that he is back in Spain, working on the next chapter of his much-loved spin-off show. This is work that he kicked off last year, as this new chapter is going to look and feel quite different from any other that we’ve had a chance to see so far. There are going to be a lot of new characters and different dynamics, which come on the heels of a lot of major shifts that we got at the end of season 2.

So does the return to production signal some sort of different premiere date than what we expected? In a word, no. Given that Dead City is likely coming this spring, we are still of the belief that the next batch of episodes is likely going to kick off at some point around the late summer or the fall. We don’t tend to think that there is a reason for AMC to hold on to the series longer than that, mostly because they should be doing whatever they can in order to build up buzz and keep the franchise front of mind.

After all, remember that Daryl Dixon and Dead City are the only two shows that the franchise has at the moment. There is no real word on what is coming here when it comes to a possible third show, which we previously had in the form of The Ones Who Live.

