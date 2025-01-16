The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere date: Jan. update

With us now halfway though January 2025, of course we are getting closer to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3! Does that mean that we are actually there yet? Hardly, but it is coming around the corner and that in itself is a cause for a certain amount of celebration.

So what more can we say about a possible premiere date this month? Well, we’d love to say something substantial … but there are problems. One of the biggest ones is the existence of another show within this franchise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV discussions!

Remember that The Walking Dead: Dead City has been done with season 2 filming for quite some time. By virtue of that, it is inevitable that it is going to be the first of these two shows to come on the air. We tend to think that it will emerge in the spring around the time that Dark Winds is wrapping up its run; meanwhile, it may make some sense for the Norman Reedus drama to return either in late summer or the fall.

If there is a major advantage that the show has to filming so far in advance, it is that it can be a rare annual event on cable television. Very few other shows are pulling that off these days! The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon benefits from doing short seasons, but also having a long-term plan that allows them to bank episodes far in advance. We know that the next batch of episodes will be set primarily in Spain and feature Daryl and Carol around a number of new characters; there could also be a few familiar faces, but it feels reckless to bank on anything just yet.

Our general sentiment for now is that a season 3 premiere date will likely be revealed at some point while Dead City is on the air. If it comes prior to that, we will be genuinely surprised.

Related – See some further news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 right now!

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here — there are a number of other updates coming, and we do not want you to miss any of those.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







