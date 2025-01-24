Is Patricia Arquette leaving Severance, Harmony Cobel?

Following the events of Severance season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+, is Patricia Arquette leaving the show and her role of Harmony Cobel?

There are a lot of different stories to discuss in relation to this show now, but let’s just start off here by stating the first thing that is front-of-mind — what actually happened in the closing minutes. Outie Mark confronted her in her car, asking if she knew something about Gemma. He was hesitant to go back to Lumon and yet, he eventually found himself swayed enough to go back. Getting answers on his seemingly-late wife (what’s really going on with her?) was enough to convince him to make the eventual leap back.

Now, here is where things do get a little more complicated, to put things mildly. Cobel refused to answer Mark’s questions, instead screaming and driving away. She also reacted with disdain at Helena’s offers to take a “promotion” that really just felt to her as a figurehead position. She realized that she was becoming more and more on the outs with the current way in which the company was operating, and they had other plans when it comes to dealing with severed employees.

The good news for now is that neither Arquette nor the show has signaled that she would be departed after episode 2 and with the way in which she has been involved in the promotional tour, it is hard to believe that Cobel would be gone for good. Meanwhile, we do tend to think that there are some unique ways in which the character could still find her way back. She could be essential for almost anyone who chooses to interact with her, but the question mostly comes down to what she wants at this point.

Do you think we are going to see Cobel again on Severance season 2 after this episode?

