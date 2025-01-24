Severance season 2 episode 2: Why did Outie Mark return?

For those who were eager to see Severance season 2 episode 2 add a little bit of context to the premiere, they did that — and in entertaining ways!

After all, rather than bringing us back firmly into the present and giving us an opportunity to see what came next during the mysterious Cold Harbor operation, we instead went back to shortly after the finale and within that, discovered how Mark was convinced to go back to Lumon in the first place. In somewhat surprising fashion, his sister actually had a pivotal role to play in much of it!

It is thanks to her, after all, that Mark’s Outie knows more about what his Innie was trying to accomplish, and it led to her encouraging him that this may be a way to get intel on Gemma. However, he lived in his own state of denial about it, thinking that there must be a way that his Innie was confused. You can argue that curiosity got the better of him in his decision to sign back on, but it may also have been tied to two other factors.

1. An aggressive push – Not only did Milchick go at him hard (the fruit basket), but he also was offered a pretty healthy raise to return to his post.

2. The reality of his grief – Somewhere deep down, Mark realized that it may have been too premature for him to function out in the real world. In his full-court press to get Adam Scott’s character back, Milchick used some of his past words against him. It was at least an effective manipulation to get him back, and we know for now that Lumon needs him! There is something about this Cold Harbor program that makes the character essential, to the point where the company was willing to drop almost everything to get him back.

