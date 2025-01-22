The White Lotus renewed for season 4; where will it be set?

For those out there who are excited to see more of The White Lotus following the upcoming season 3, we have good news already!

In a statement today, the folks over at HBO greenlit that there is going to be a fourth season for the Mike White anthology series. None of this comes as much of a surprise, as we have heard White discuss the possibility of more already. You also must remember here that this show serves as a constant refresh every season with a cast of largely-new players. There is some continuity, but it is not always that substantial. (We just hope that Greg gets his comeuppance eventually.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

While there is no official word as of yet regarding where The White Lotus season 4 would be set, we know that the coolest possible scenario here would be to have seasons set in every single (widely inhabited) continent possible. This is why South Africa or Kenya would be a fantastic setting if the show considers Africa, or they could look at the likes of Colombia or Argentina for South America. Eventually, Australia would be fun, but there is also less of a challenge there given it is a place where English is almost everyone’s first language.

The early renewal for the series also does signify on some level that White will have an opportunity to begin work early on all of the scripts. We would personally not anticipate more of the show coming until at least late 2026 or early 2027, mostly due to the average turnaround time for a lot of these prestige dramas these days. Let’s just hope that it proves to be worth the wait, and we get a rather spectacular cast at the same time.

Related – See more information now about The White Lotus season 3!

What do you think that we’re going to be seeing on The White Lotus season 4?

Do you have an ideal setting in mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







