Paradise series premiere to air on ABC, FX after Hulu launch

Just in case you needed a reminder that Hulu has high hopes for Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown, let’s make it clear here.

According to a new report from Variety, the premiere of the Dan Fogelman mystery thriller is going to be airing on ABC on Wednesday, January 29 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, a little over a day after its streaming launch on January 28. Following that, it is going to come on FX the following Saturday (February 1) at 10:00. This is a great way to get more sampling on a show that Hulu clearly believes in, and for good reason. This is the first major series for Fogelman and Brown since the end of This Is Us, and we definitely think there is a lot it is bringing to the table!

To date, it is pretty clear that the streaming service is keeping a lot of their cards close to the vest when it comes to Paradise and/or what the overall story is going to be. For the time being, we know that the show “is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds.” Other than that, it is largely radio silence.

We should note that the move with Paradise on this scale is largely unprecedented by Hulu and Disney. While we have seen episodes of Only Murders in the Building (ironically executive-produced by Fogelman among others), many of them aired significantly after the air date.

Can this show live up to all the hype?

We certainly hope so, as we do think that there are going to be exceptional performances and plenty of action.

