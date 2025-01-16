Paradise trailer: See Sterling K. Brown in new Hulu thriller!

Today, the folks at Hulu released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown. Are there reasons to be excited? Beyond a doubt. This is the first series for creator Dan Fogelman since the end of This Is Us, and it is one that features a super-talented roster of people from top to bottom.

Now, if you have not heard much about it yet, the logline at least partially sets the stage: “Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds.”

Now, if you head over to the link here, you can see the trailer that officially indicates that Brown’s character is the head of a Secret Service detail responsible for trying to protect the President. However, is something going to go terribly wrong along the way? The simple answer to this appears to be yes, as there is a shocking death that puts almost the entire world into chaos.

In general, what we do get the sense of is that Hulu is being extremely secretive as to how exactly this mystery and the overall story is going to unfold, and we 100% understand why. Fogelman is the master of big twists, and he did that in spectacular fashion back when This Is Us first aired its pilot on NBC. We are expecting a lot of big swings here, and of course for Brown to completely nail the role. This is his real opportunity to cook as a solo lead, and we tend to imagine that this show is going to be as far from the world of the Pearsons as you are ever going to see.

