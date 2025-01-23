High Potential season 1 episode 11 promo: The biggest case yet?

Next week on ABC, you are going to have an opportunity to dive head-first into High Potential season 1 episode 11. What more can we say about it now?

Well, we recognize that there are a ton of different reasons to watch the Kaitlin Olson series. Yet, at the center of most of them are great mysteries. The writers here have the ability to deliver stop that is entertaining, while at the same time funny and unique from most of the other shows that are out there. We know that one of the TV trends as of late has been to make a lot of stories as gritty as possible, but there is something to be said for a show that tries to have a little bit of fun along the way.

With that, we share with you the latest High Potential promo, which you can see over at the link here. This is a reminder that what lies ahead here is going to be a really fun story that is largely all about a cold case from the past involving a wealthy family. What’s the problem here? Well, nobody in said family wants to reveal the truth and instead, they are all extremely intent on protecting one another, no matter the cost. You can easily argue that a lot of this suggests that there are multiple conspirators working together; or, there is a real desire for a lot of other secrets to stay buried as well.

There are only a few episodes left of High Potential before the season wraps up and by virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that everyone of them is going to pack some sort of serious punch.

